Braden Fisher Sabine

Graduates Name: Braden Fisher Sabine

School: Logan Elm High School

Accomplishments: Graduated with High Honors as a member of the National Honor Society at Logan Elm, as well as, National Technical Honor Society at Pickaway Ross.

Future Plans: Continue employment with JBT Prime Equipment as a welder, and work on obtaining a College degree, as well. Potentially majoring in Welding Engineering or Business Management.

Extracurriculars: Bowling and Hunting

Parents Names: Travis and Jessi Sabine

