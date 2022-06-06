Braden Fisher Sabine Jun 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Braden Fisher SabineSchool: Logan Elm High SchoolAccomplishments: Graduated with High Honors as a member of the National Honor Society at Logan Elm, as well as, National Technical Honor Society at Pickaway Ross.Future Plans: Continue employment with JBT Prime Equipment as a welder, and work on obtaining a College degree, as well. Potentially majoring in Welding Engineering or Business Management.Extracurriculars: Bowling and HuntingParents Names: Travis and Jessi Sabine You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments