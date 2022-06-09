Bryce Baltzer Jun 9, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Bryce BaltzerSchool: Logan Elm/Pickaway RossAccomplishments: First Capital Conference 2x MVP, LE Team 2x MVP, Mid State League Bowler of the Year, OHSAA All Ohio Honorable MentionFuture Plans: I plan to attend Webber International University to study Sports Management Business. After college, I plan to return to my hometown to open a bowling alley.Extracurriculars: golf and bowlingFavorite Quote: “When you want to succeed as bad as you want to breathe then you’ll be successful”.Favorite Memory: Helped take the bowling team to its first state and national appearances.Advice To Future Generations: Be yourself.Parents Names: Ron and Jackie Cheadle and Patrick and Missy Baltzer You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bowling Sport University Mvp Bowler Baltzer Ron Patrick Jackie Cheadle Load comments