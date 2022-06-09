Bryce Baltzer

Graduates Name: Bryce Baltzer

School: Logan Elm/Pickaway Ross

Accomplishments: First Capital Conference 2x MVP, LE Team 2x MVP, Mid State League Bowler of the Year, OHSAA All Ohio Honorable Mention

Future Plans: I plan to attend Webber International University to study Sports Management Business. After college, I plan to return to my hometown to open a bowling alley.

Extracurriculars: golf and bowling

Favorite Quote: “When you want to succeed as bad as you want to breathe then you’ll be successful”.

Favorite Memory: Helped take the bowling team to its first state and national appearances.

Advice To Future Generations: Be yourself.

Parents Names: Ron and Jackie Cheadle and Patrick and Missy Baltzer

