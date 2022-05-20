Gabriel Hunter

Graduates Name: Gabriel Hunter

School: Logan Elm High School

Accomplishments: Graduating!

Future Plans: Going to Pickaway Ross for Cypersecurity

Extracurriculars: 10 year member of We feed’em Well 4H Club

Favorite Quote: Cards game on motorcycles

Parents Names: Georgie Hunter

