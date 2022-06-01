Hayden Michael Hebb

Graduates Name: Hayden Michael Hebb

School: Logan Elm/Pickaway Ross

Accomplishments: Completing the Veterinary Assisting program at Pickaway Ross

Future Plans: Hayden plans to to be a zoologist

Advice To Future Generations: You can achieve anything that you put your mind to. Work hard and always believe in yourself.

Parents Names: Jamie and Eddy Hebb

