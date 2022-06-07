Josiah Thomas Paul

Graduates Name: Josiah Thomas Paul

School: Logan Elm High School

Accomplishments: Eagle Scout, national honor society, Pickaway County council on youth leadership award, State FFA degree

Future Plans: Attend OSU ATI and double major in power equipment and crop management

Extracurriculars: 4-H, Boy Scouts, Braves Serving Braves, FFA, Pickaway County Junior Fair board, National Honors Society

Favorite Quote: "don't tell yourself no before anyone else has the opportunity to."

Advice To Future Generations: Don't let your time in school pass you by, it's faster than you will know it.

Parents Names: Mike and Pam Paul

