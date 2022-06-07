Josiah Thomas Paul Jun 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Josiah Thomas PaulSchool: Logan Elm High SchoolAccomplishments: Eagle Scout, national honor society, Pickaway County council on youth leadership award, State FFA degreeFuture Plans: Attend OSU ATI and double major in power equipment and crop managementExtracurriculars: 4-H, Boy Scouts, Braves Serving Braves, FFA, Pickaway County Junior Fair board, National Honors SocietyFavorite Quote: "don't tell yourself no before anyone else has the opportunity to."Advice To Future Generations: Don't let your time in school pass you by, it's faster than you will know it.Parents Names: Mike and Pam Paul You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ffa Pickaway County Council Management School Institutes Agriculture University Ati Josiah Thomas Paul Award Plan Load comments