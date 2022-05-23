Kaleigh Spires May 23, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Kaleigh SpiresSchool: Logan Elm High SchoolFuture Plans: Attend Shawnee State University to study Occupational TherapyParents Names: Scott & Mollie Spires You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kaleigh Spires Occupational Therapy Logan Elm High School School University Plan Attend Shawnee State University Name Load comments