Karlynn Sue Marshall Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Karlynn Sue MarshallSchool: Logan Elm High School and PRCTCFuture Plans: Attending Hocking College to major in Nursing.Parents Names: Aaron and Julie Marshall You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Name Logan Elm High School Julie Marshall School University Parents Hocking College Aaron Load comments