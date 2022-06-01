Keely Hartshorn Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Keely HartshornSchool: Logan Elm High SchoolAccomplishments: High Honors, National Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa (Hocking College Honor Society)Future Plans: Attend Hocking College for Registered NursingExtracurriculars: Varsity Bowling, National Honor Society, 4-H,Favorite Quote: Be patient everything comes to you in the right moment.Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is being a part of the bowling team, and making it to districts.Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy the time you have in high school because even though it seems like it's going take so long to get to graduation it will go by fast.Parents Names: Jim & Evonna Hartshorn You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags So Long Keely Hartshorn School High School Generation Going Bowling Logan Elm High School Load comments