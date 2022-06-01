Keely Hartshorn

Graduates Name: Keely Hartshorn

School: Logan Elm High School

Accomplishments: High Honors, National Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa (Hocking College Honor Society)

Future Plans: Attend Hocking College for Registered Nursing

Extracurriculars: Varsity Bowling, National Honor Society, 4-H,

Favorite Quote: Be patient everything comes to you in the right moment.

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is being a part of the bowling team, and making it to districts.

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy the time you have in high school because even though it seems like it's going take so long to get to graduation it will go by fast.

Parents Names: Jim & Evonna Hartshorn

