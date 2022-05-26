Olivia Jade Adams

Accomplishments: Highest Honors Graduate w/ a 4.1 GPA; National Honor Society; Academic All League MSL; 1st team All MSL and All District and 2nd team All Ohio ladies soccer; OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award; Key Club Walter Hall Member of the Year Award; LE Athletic Booster Scholarship; Red Cross Scholarship; Logan Elm Masonic Lodge Scholarship; Eleanor McDill Tootle Scholarship; Frank “Bo” Dunlap Scholarship; OCU - Provost, Academic Achievement, Trailblazer Family, Trailblazer Ministry, Good Neighbor Quality Student, Service Scholarship and Womens Soccer Scholarship; Key Club Community Service Graduation Medallion
Future Plans: I will be attending Ohio Christian University in the fall of 2022 and will be double majoring in Emergency Management and Criminal Justice. I am also committed to play goalkeeper for the women's soccer team. My wish is to work for FEMA after college.
Extracurriculars: Circleville Crossroads Church; CCCU Nipgen Camp Counselor; 4 yr varsity soccer and track/field; 4 yr Key Club, Student Union, National Art Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes member; Logan Elm Education Foundation Jr/Sr class representative; 3 yr varsity club member; STNA Logan Elm Healthcare
Favorite Quote: “The battle is not yours” -Jahaziel, 2 Chronicles 20:15
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory from high school was during senior year 2021 football season from the Logan Elm versus Circleville game. The student sections were huge and it was neon night so we were bright, as well as loud. After the football game, keeping with Football Friday Nights tradition, a bunch of friends and I went to Roosters where we paraded around the restaurant with a Tiger head on a stick. We also took the parade to Buffalo Wild Wings. At some point, the opposing team stole the Tiger head from our table continuing the age-old, all-in fun rivalry between the two schools.
Advice To Future Generations: Do not overthink everything! Try to just go with it and not stress over things; that way you’ll have a more fun, carefree experience.
Parents Names: Rusty and Rachel Buskirk
