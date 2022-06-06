Vincent VanHorn Jun 6, 2022 Jun 6, 2022 Updated 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Vincent VanHornSchool: Logan Elm High SchoolAccomplishments: Graduated with Honors and as a member of National Technical Honor SocietyFuture Plans: Columbus College of Art and DesignExtracurriculars: Vineyard Church Circleville Youth GroupPickaway County Bed BrigadeFavorite Quote: How do you make the word a better place? A little bit at a time!Favorite Memory: Playing Spider-Man as a little kid.Advice To Future Generations: Be kind and be creative!Parents Names: Ron and Tracy VanHorn You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments