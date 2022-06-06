Vincent VanHorn

Graduates Name: Vincent VanHorn

School: Logan Elm High School

Accomplishments: Graduated with Honors and as a member of National Technical Honor Society

Future Plans: Columbus College of Art and Design

Extracurriculars: Vineyard Church Circleville Youth Group

Pickaway County Bed Brigade

Favorite Quote: How do you make the word a better place? A little bit at a time!

Favorite Memory: Playing Spider-Man as a little kid.

Advice To Future Generations: Be kind and be creative!

Parents Names: Ron and Tracy VanHorn

