Marek Jameson McCallister

Graduates Name: Marek Jameson McCallister

School: New Hope Christian Academy

Accomplishments: Honors Diploma, Variety Soccer-4 years, Varsity Basketball-3 years, Captain on both teams, 2022 Pickaway Hoops All Area Honorable Mention & National Honor Society

Future Plans: To become an electrician

Extracurriculars: Member of Heritage Church of the Nazarene youth group, student council & athletics

Favorite Quote: “Great moments are born from great opportunity”-Herb Brooks

Favorite Memory: Junior year scoring the winning goal in soccer at the tournament in the pouring rain.

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take things for granted

Parents Names: Brian & Tami McCallister

