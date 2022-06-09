Marek Jameson McCallister Jun 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Marek Jameson McCallisterSchool: New Hope Christian AcademyAccomplishments: Honors Diploma, Variety Soccer-4 years, Varsity Basketball-3 years, Captain on both teams, 2022 Pickaway Hoops All Area Honorable Mention & National Honor SocietyFuture Plans: To become an electricianExtracurriculars: Member of Heritage Church of the Nazarene youth group, student council & athleticsFavorite Quote: “Great moments are born from great opportunity”-Herb BrooksFavorite Memory: Junior year scoring the winning goal in soccer at the tournament in the pouring rain.Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take things for grantedParents Names: Brian & Tami McCallister You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Honor Society Sport Years Marek Jameson Mccallister Accomplishment Diploma Athletics Varsity Basketball-3 Load comments