Connor Allan Hoffhines

Graduates Name: Connor Allan HoffhinesSchool: Teays Valley High SchoolAccomplishments: Member of National Honor Society, valedictorianFuture Plans: Connor will be attending Otterbein University in the fall. He will be in the honors program majoring in pre-med with a goal of Pediatric Radiology.Extracurriculars: Soccer, works part-time at Kroger, Vikings for Veterans memberFavorite Memory: Playing soccer my senior year along with my friends and my brother.Parents Names: Mark and Melissa Hoffhines