Connor Allan Hoffhines

Graduates Name: Connor Allan Hoffhines

School: Teays Valley High School

Accomplishments: Member of National Honor Society, valedictorian

Future Plans: Connor will be attending Otterbein University in the fall. He will be in the honors program majoring in pre-med with a goal of Pediatric Radiology.

Extracurriculars: Soccer, works part-time at Kroger, Vikings for Veterans member

Favorite Memory: Playing soccer my senior year along with my friends and my brother.

Parents Names: Mark and Melissa Hoffhines

