Emma Helwagen

Graduates Name: Emma HelwagenSchool: Teays Valley High SchoolAccomplishments: Valedictorian, Honors diploma, National Honors Society , Scholar athleteFuture Plans: Attending The Ohio State UniversityMajoring in Biology/Pre MedExtracurriculars: Softball, FOR club, Vikings for VeteransFavorite Quote: Be a rainbow in someone's cloudFavorite Memory: Winning MSL for softball this yearAdvice To Future Generations: Live in the momentParents Names: Scott Helwagen and Amy Marcus