Emma Helwagen

Graduates Name: Emma Helwagen

School: Teays Valley High School

Accomplishments: Valedictorian, Honors diploma, National Honors Society , Scholar athlete

Future Plans: Attending The Ohio State University

Majoring in Biology/Pre Med

Extracurriculars: Softball, FOR club, Vikings for Veterans

Favorite Quote: Be a rainbow in someone’s cloud

Favorite Memory: Winning MSL for softball this year

Advice To Future Generations: Live in the moment

Parents Names: Scott Helwagen and Amy Marcus

