Jeremy Hossfeld


Graduates Name: Jeremy Hossfeld

School: Teays Valley

Accomplishments: Graduated from the welding program at Eastland Career Center

Future Plans: Will be joining the workforce at the family business

Extracurriculars: Soccer, cross country, motocross

Parents Names: Grant and Robin Hossfeld

