Jeremy Hossfeld

Graduates Name: Jeremy HossfeldSchool: Teays ValleyAccomplishments: Graduated from the welding program at Eastland Career CenterFuture Plans: Will be joining the workforce at the family businessExtracurriculars: Soccer, cross country, motocrossParents Names: Grant and Robin Hossfeld