Kellen Horvath
Angela S Bowe

Graduates Name: Kellen Horvath

School: Teays Valley High School

Accomplishments: Served as section leader in marching band, president of National Honors Society, a delegate to 2021 Buckeye Boys state, Prom King, and President of Student Council.

Future Plans: Kellen will attend The Ohio State University and study political science and law. He also intends to try out for the OSU marching band.

Extracurriculars: TVHS student Council, TVHS Marching Band, National Honors Society, Teays Valley FFA

Favorite Quote: “Day by day nothing seems to change, but pretty soon everything is different”. -Bill Watterson

Favorite Memory: Taking friends for rides in my rusted out 2002 Toyota Tacoma.

Advice To Future Generations: Be kind, be sincere, Be humble and have perspective. The future is ours

Parents Names: Eric and Shannon Horvath

