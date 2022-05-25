Kellen Horvath May 25, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Angela S Bowe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Kellen HorvathSchool: Teays Valley High SchoolAccomplishments: Served as section leader in marching band, president of National Honors Society, a delegate to 2021 Buckeye Boys state, Prom King, and President of Student Council.Future Plans: Kellen will attend The Ohio State University and study political science and law. He also intends to try out for the OSU marching band.Extracurriculars: TVHS student Council, TVHS Marching Band, National Honors Society, Teays Valley FFAFavorite Quote: “Day by day nothing seems to change, but pretty soon everything is different”. -Bill WattersonFavorite Memory: Taking friends for rides in my rusted out 2002 Toyota Tacoma.Advice To Future Generations: Be kind, be sincere, Be humble and have perspective. The future is oursParents Names: Eric and Shannon Horvath You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kellen Horvath Company University Music Commerce Ohio State University Eric Political Science Marching Band Name Shannon Horvath Load comments