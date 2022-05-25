Ashley Hegarty

Graduates Name: Ashley Hegarty

School: Westfall High School

Accomplishments: 3.7 GPA, National Honor Society member, 4 year varsity letterman in track, 3 year varsity letterman in volleyball

Future Plans: I plan to attend Columbus State Community College

Extracurriculars: Track, Volleyball, Club Volleyball, NHS, Local Youth Group

Favorite Quote: “Most of the things you’re worried about will never happen”

Favorite Memory: Winning the SVC in 2019 for volleyball

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every second because it flies! And be kind to everyone.

Parents Names: Shane and Christina Hegarty

