Ashley Hegarty

Graduates Name: Ashley HegartySchool: Westfall High SchoolAccomplishments: 3.7 GPA, National Honor Society member, 4 year varsity letterman in track, 3 year varsity letterman in volleyballFuture Plans: I plan to attend Columbus State Community CollegeExtracurriculars: Track, Volleyball, Club Volleyball, NHS, Local Youth GroupFavorite Quote: "Most of the things you're worried about will never happen"Favorite Memory: Winning the SVC in 2019 for volleyballAdvice To Future Generations: Enjoy every second because it flies! And be kind to everyone.Parents Names: Shane and Christina Hegarty