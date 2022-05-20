Trevor Wolfe May 20, 2022 May 20, 2022 Updated 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Trevor WolfeSchool: Westfall High SchoolAccomplishments: National Honor Society, 4 yr honor roll, Third team all SVC basketball, Honorable Mention All DistrictFuture Plans: Attend University of Rio Grande and major in Wildlife ManagementExtracurriculars: Varsity basketball, Varsity track, Business Professionals of America, Student CouncilFavorite Quote: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. -Phil 4:13Favorite Memory: One of my favorite memories is laughing at the lunch table with my friends.Advice To Future Generations: Be yourself. Don’t let what others say affect you.Parents Names: Lesley Wolfe and Kent Wolfe You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Varsity School Sport Name Professional Lesley Wolfe Parents America Load comments