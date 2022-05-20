Trevor Wolfe

Graduates Name: Trevor Wolfe

School: Westfall High School

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, 4 yr honor roll, Third team all SVC basketball, Honorable Mention All District

Future Plans: Attend University of Rio Grande and major in Wildlife Management

Extracurriculars: Varsity basketball, Varsity track, Business Professionals of America, Student Council

Favorite Quote: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. -Phil 4:13

Favorite Memory: One of my favorite memories is laughing at the lunch table with my friends.

Advice To Future Generations: Be yourself. Don’t let what others say affect you.

Parents Names: Lesley Wolfe and Kent Wolfe

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments