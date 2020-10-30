Near the center of town stands a state historical marker dedicated to Caleb Atwater who served on the first school board as Circleville’s postmaster appointed by President James Monroe and the county’s fourth prosecuting attorney.
Pickaway County has 11 state historical markers that share pieces of both local and Ohio history. Atwater’s marker, located on North Court near Pinckney Street, was the ninth in Pickaway County and one of six dedicated in 2003.
Atwater was born Dec. 25, 1778, in North Adams, Mass., at the height of the Revolutionary War. After graduating from Williams College in 1804 as valedictorian, he practiced ministry but turned to law following the death of his first wife, Diana, and due to a lack of satisfaction with the ministry.
He then ran a successful glass business until a fire in 1810 caused the business to go bankrupt.
Following his bankruptcy, Atwater moved to Circleville in 1814, just four years after the town was established in 1810.
Atwater then became a member of the state legislature in 1821, where he supported the Ohio-Erie Canal legislation. He was very partisan in his politics, which is widely considered the reason he lost his bid for Congress in 1822 and re-election in 1823.
After meeting him in 1847, Henry Howe describes his impression of Atwater at around age 70.
“He had the Atwater physique — a large, heavily molded man with dark eyes and complexion and a Romanesque nose,” Howe said. “He was a queer talker and appeared to me to be a disappointed, unhappy man.”
Atwater died on March 13, 1867, and was survived by his wife, Belinda Butler, who died 10 years later. He had his six sons and three daughters: Butler, Douglass, DeWitt Clinton, Henry, George, Caleb, Belinda Ann, Aurelia and Lucy, all with his second wife.
Atwater’s marker was dedicated Aug. 23, 2003. Its location at the Court and Pinckney street intersection is the former site of his fifth residence in Circleville.