CIRCLEVILLE — A house fire Monday night in the 300 block of Logan Street in Circleville resulted in one death.
The victim, who has yet to be identified, was found dead in the rear of the building near where the fire started Monday night around 7:30 p.m.
The fire was knocked down quickly not spreading to either nearby home, however one home did receive heat damage to the siding. At times the smoke and steam were so thick the house was not visible from across the street.
Firefighters did not locate the victim on the initial search after crews arrived but was located during a later search of the residence.
Circleville Fire and Ems, Pickaway Township Fire Department, Tarlton Fire Department, Clearcreek Township EMS, The Circleville Police Department, and Box65 all responded to the scene.