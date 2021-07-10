Know your candidates Republican Primary for OH-15: Jeff LaRe

Jeff LaRe, 45, is a 1996 Ohio University graduate and is a OPOTA Certified Peace Officer. He is state representative for District 77 and is executive vice president of the Whitestone Group, a national asset protection and security services company. Describe what is motivating you to seek office: I’ve been on the front lines protecting our families, seen firsthand how the opioid epidemic is affecting our loved ones and know we have major work to do to bring back small businesses from the last year of our lives. I am heading to Washington to fight for hardworking Ohioans and won’t stop until the work is done. I am a lifelong Conservative Republican, who grew weary of only listening to the needs of my neighbors and decided it was time to get things done. Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election: My top priority is safety, and it starts with getting Ohio back to work, securing our borders and protecting our communities. I know all too well that burdensome government regulations have strangled growth and opportunity. As your next congressman, I will work every day to get government out of the way, allowing businesses to prosper once again. America’s border crisis is a huge problem, and it’s affecting our communities every day. This weak policy is allowing a pipeline of drugs into our neighborhoods and when I get to Washington, I will fight to put an end to it. I have the experience we need to keep our families safe. I will continue to stand with law enforcement to make sure they have the support and resources they need to serve their communities. If elected, what are your goals for your term? There is major work to be done to restore America from what President Biden’s liberal policies have already done to this country. My first goal is to abolish HR 1. This is a massive federal overreach and is unacceptable. Forcing uniform standards, procedures and expectations in state election systems won’t work. We need to work together to keep our elections on the local level. Less than 10 percent of President Biden’s “infrastructure” plan has to deal with road, brides, airports, brick and mortar. America’s hardworking families deserve more, and I am going to give them that. I believe the definition of infrastructure is a job, and a job is the backbone of the American middle class — the means through which moms and dads can provide for their family. Liberal policies claim to protect the environment and reduce carbon emissions, but in reality, they leave tens of thousands of hardworking Americans jobless. I saw what happened when Democrats forced the Keystone Pipeline shutdown. And we need to stand strong to ensure issues like the Colonial Pipeline hacking doesn’t leave Americans without energy! We need to diversify energy sources, so that we are prepared for the attacks. We cannot be vulnerable to the whims of our alleged energy partners. We need energy independence. Do you have any additional comments or a message to relay to the public? I am a father and a husband first. My wife, Amy, and I have raised our three beautiful children — Kailee, Jack and Grace in Fairfield County. My family, friends and supporters are working hard to ensure that my voice is heard for the people of this district. I look forward to earning your vote on Aug. 3! Visit JeffLaRe.com for more information!
Know your candidates Republican Primary for OH-15: Jeff LaRe
Jeff LaRe, 45, is a 1996 Ohio University graduate and is a OPOTA Certified Peace Officer. He is state representative for District 77 and is executive vice president of the Whitestone Group, a national asset protection and security services company.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I’ve been on the front lines protecting our families, seen firsthand how the opioid epidemic is affecting our loved ones and know we have major work to do to bring back small businesses from the last year of our lives.
I am heading to Washington to fight for hardworking Ohioans and won’t stop until the work is done. I am a lifelong Conservative Republican, who grew weary of only listening to the needs of my neighbors and decided it was time to get things done.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
My top priority is safety, and it starts with getting Ohio back to work, securing our borders and protecting our communities.
I know all too well that burdensome government regulations have strangled growth and opportunity. As your next congressman, I will work every day to get government out of the way, allowing businesses to prosper once again.
America’s border crisis is a huge problem, and it’s affecting our communities every day.
This weak policy is allowing a pipeline of drugs into our neighborhoods and when I get to Washington, I will fight to put an end to it.
I have the experience we need to keep our families safe. I will continue to stand with law enforcement to make sure they have the support and resources they need to serve their communities.
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
There is major work to be done to restore America from what President Biden’s liberal policies have already done to this country.
My first goal is to abolish HR 1. This is a massive federal overreach and is unacceptable.
Forcing uniform standards, procedures and expectations in state election systems won’t work. We need to work together to keep our elections on the local level.
Less than 10 percent of President Biden’s “infrastructure” plan has to deal with road, brides, airports, brick and mortar. America’s hardworking families deserve more, and I am going to give them that. I believe the definition of infrastructure is a job, and a job is the backbone of the American middle class — the means through which moms and dads can provide for their family.
Liberal policies claim to protect the environment and reduce carbon emissions, but in reality, they leave tens of thousands of hardworking Americans jobless. I saw what happened when Democrats forced the Keystone Pipeline shutdown. And we need to stand strong to ensure issues like the Colonial Pipeline hacking doesn’t leave Americans without energy! We need to diversify energy sources, so that we are prepared for the attacks. We cannot be vulnerable to the whims of our alleged energy partners. We need energy independence.
Do you have any additional comments or a message to relay to the public?
I am a father and a husband first. My wife, Amy, and I have raised our three beautiful children — Kailee, Jack and Grace in Fairfield County.
My family, friends and supporters are working hard to ensure that my voice is heard for the people of this district. I look forward to earning your vote on Aug. 3! Visit JeffLaRe.com for more information!