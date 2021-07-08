Know your candidates Republican Primary for OH-15: Ruth Edmonds

Ruth Edmonds, 57, is a graduate from Denison University. Edmonds is a Black Conservative Leader, former Columbus NAACP President, licensed and ordained minister who serves on the ministry leadership team at Columbus Christian Center, and a member of the inaugural class of the Club for Growth fellows. Describe what is motivating you to seek office: I am running for Congress because I do not like the direction the country is headed under Nancy Pelosi and the Biden Administration. I want to restore common sense, America First conservative leadership in Washington D.C. I am tired of seeing far-left radicals sowing seeds of hate and disunity along the lines of race and gender and further dividing us as a nation. In Washington, I will fight for religious liberty, pro-life values and strong families. Additionally, I will be a strong defender of the Constitution and staunchly fight Biden’s job-killing policies and runaway spending and advocate a return to the Trump era policies of tremendous economic growth and increasing prosperity. Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election: The three issues most important to me are personal responsibility, accountability and hard work. These were all things my Grandma Pearl , who raised me, instilled in me and they are the values I will bring back to Congress. If elected, what are your goals for your term? In my first term, I want to work to change the narrative on race relations. I want to fight human trafficking and drug epidemic by fixing Biden’s Broken Border. And I will work to protect our Constitutional freedoms. Do you have any additional comments or a message to relay to the public? Critical Race Theory is a deeply concerning philosophy that seeks to divide us based on race. This is not what we need to teach our kids. Educators need to teach our students the facts of American history, not a Leftist ideology. Critical Race Theory seeks to teach caucasian children that they are villains and brown-skinned children that they are victims. As a mom, African-American, and now candidate for Congress, I will work to stop Critical Race Theory.
Know your candidates Republican Primary for OH-15: Ruth Edmonds
Ruth Edmonds, 57, is a graduate from Denison University. Edmonds is a Black Conservative Leader, former Columbus NAACP President, licensed and ordained minister who serves on the ministry leadership team at Columbus Christian Center, and a member of the inaugural class of the Club for Growth fellows.
Describe what is motivating you to seek office:
I am running for Congress because I do not like the direction the country is headed under Nancy Pelosi and the Biden Administration. I want to restore common sense, America First conservative leadership in Washington D.C.
I am tired of seeing far-left radicals sowing seeds of hate and disunity along the lines of race and gender and further dividing us as a nation. In Washington, I will fight for religious liberty, pro-life values and strong families. Additionally, I will be a strong defender of the Constitution and staunchly fight Biden’s job-killing policies and runaway spending and advocate a return to the Trump era policies of tremendous economic growth and increasing prosperity.
Articulate your thoughts on the three issues you deem most important for the position in this election:
The three issues most important to me are personal responsibility, accountability and hard work. These were all things my Grandma Pearl , who raised me, instilled in me and they are the values I will bring back to Congress.
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
In my first term, I want to work to change the narrative on race relations. I want to fight human trafficking and drug epidemic by fixing Biden’s Broken Border. And I will work to protect our Constitutional freedoms.
Do you have any additional comments or a message to relay to the public?
Critical Race Theory is a deeply concerning philosophy that seeks to divide us based on race. This is not what we need to teach our kids. Educators need to teach our students the facts of American history, not a Leftist ideology. Critical Race Theory seeks to teach caucasian children that they are villains and brown-skinned children that they are victims. As a mom, African-American, and now candidate for Congress, I will work to stop Critical Race Theory.