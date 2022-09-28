Kroger, Union Resume Contract Negotiations

Kroger and the union have been negotiating a new contract since union members recently rejected the latest three-year contract offer from management and voted to authorize a strike notice earlier this month.
Kroger and the local union have returned to the bargaining table for contract negotiations.
Company and the union have been odds since union members recently rejected the latest three-year contract offer from management and voted to authorize a strike notice earlier this month.
The strike authorization doesn’t mean a walkout is imminent, only that the union is letting the company know its members are willing to strike if negotiations fail.
United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 provided an update on the status of negotiations. Local 1059 represents 12,500 members in 47 Ohio counties.
“It is our hope that by returning to negotiations with Kroger representatives, we will negotiate an agreement that addresses our members’ concerns with the previous tentative agreements and makes our stores better,” said Randy Quickel, UFCW Local 1059 president in a release. “While we are returning to the bargaining table, we have secured the authorization necessary to call a strike in the event that the company forces our members further in that direction and are continuing to make preparations for that possibility.
“UFCW Local 1059 members have earned and deserve a contract that reflects their hard work as the frontline workers that ensure our community has access to the food and supplies it needs. We will do everything in our power to make that a reality.”
On Sept. 16, members of Local 1059 of the United Food and Commercial Workers turned down a tentative deal with the grocer and authorized a strike.
Earlier last week, Kroger released information about the new contract offered to union workers.
The company’s contract contained investments in associate wages, proposing an investment of more than $120 million in new wages over the next three years, the press release said.
According to the company, a cashier’s current wage is $17.10 an hour.
Under the terms that Kroger negotiated, wages would increase $0.65 in 2022 and 2024 and $0.50 in 2023.
“We have two objectives for these contract negotiations: to invest more money in our associates’ paychecks and keep groceries affordable for our customers,” said Dana Zurcher, president of the Kroger Columbus division, in the press release. “Our contract adds to our associates’ paychecks, while providing them with premium health care coverage and a company funded pension — which many of our competitors do not offer.”
Nicole Bowman-Layton is a staff writer for the Athens Messenger.
