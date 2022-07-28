lance

San Francisco 49ers’ Trey Lance takes part in the NFL football team’s training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

 Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The person perhaps most unfazed by San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan’s pre-training camp proclamation that the 49ers were now Trey Lance’s team was Lance himself.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments