Laurelville 10-cent sale Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago

Laurelville Church of God will hold a 10-cent sale between Sept. 7-9 at the Shelter House on SR 56.Hours of the sale are 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and Thursday, and for the bag sale on Friday, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.Additional items daily — clothing is 10 cents per item.