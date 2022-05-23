The Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter will present a free education program about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia at the Pickaway County Family YMCA on Monday, May 23.
The program, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, will be held from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. During the program, participants will learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer’s Association resources.
The YMCA is located at 440 Nicholas Drive in Circleville. The event is free and open to the public. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900.
Alzheimer’s is a fatal, progressive brain disease that affects an individual’s ability to remember, think, plan, speak, walk. The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.
