'Any country that accepts abortion is the poorest of the poor'

I'm tired. I wrote letters years ago and frankly just got tired. It allowed me to explain conservative views, but let's face it — those who agreed liked reading them and those who didn't, didn't.
I recently read a letter from the current chair of the Democrat Party of Pickaway County to which I felt a response. The letter stated that as a party they value "women's health". I thought to myself — I value women's health. I value men's health. Does anyone not value women's health? So, one would ask, why single out "women's health"?
I'm going to make an assumption and perhaps I'm wrong. If so, you are invited to correct me. I will assume she is talking about the "right" of a woman to kill her unborn child. If so how does this relate to "women's health". One can debate the closure of abortion facilities like Planned Parenthood, but the facts are over 90% of their services are for abortions and not true women's healthcare.
Again, I'm tired. Tired of the arguing, tired of the yelling, tired of the nation we have become, tired of the world we have become, tired of the people we have become.
I am, however, not tired of being a voice for the most vulnerable, the most defenseless in our society. That my friends, is the unborn child. A child that can not speak for itself. A child formed in the likeness and image of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and is His creation.
Here in Pickaway County we should support Elizabeth's Hope Women's Center that counsels mothers on their pregnancy. We should also support organizations that assist parents after the birth of a child.
First and foremost, we should promote economic policies that assist in having a robust economy where one parent can stay home with the child if they choose. Lastly, we should support adoption.
In the end there is a choice, a choice to wait to have sexual relations until marriage, a choice for parents to educate (correctly) their children on social issues, a choice for parents to take their children to church instead of or before the ballfields on Sunday... and the list could go on.
Mother Theresa once addressed the leaders of many nations and said, "Any country that accepts abortion is the poorest of the poor".
My friends, we live in the greatest nation on earth and yet we are the poorest of the poor. Lord Jesus, we pray for the most vulnerable and those not willing to protect them.
Matt Forquer
Ashville
