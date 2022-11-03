Auditor Betz Endorses Few For Auditor

First, I would like to thank the citizens of Pickaway County for supporting me as their County Auditor for the last 23 years. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in this role. I have loved my job and I will continue to serve the people of our County until I retire at the end of my term in March.
I have built a team that is reliable and well educated in the roles of the Auditor’s office. They too are dedicated to the people of this County. I understand that we all need to have a party affiliation when you are running for an elected position. That is where the politics in this job ends. It was both Republicans and Democrats that elected me to this position. And it was my experience and ability to do the job that earned the support of the people in our County. It was not my political affiliation.
In a few short days, you will have the opportunity to elect a new County Auditor. My complete support is with Marsha Few. No, she is not a career politician. Yes, she is a seasoned and exceptional employee of my office and has been for many years. Yes, she is a Democrat running for this office. Yes, she understands the importance of being accountable to the taxpayers and citizens of Pickaway County.
Yes, she knows that we have to be conservative in our spending and not wasteful in what we do.
Yes, she has all the experience that is needed to run the office. Yes, experience is a positive when stepping into an office, elected or otherwise. This is an advantage that she has over her opponent. Experience should be at the top of the list when looking at a candidate for any job.
Yes, she will look at the operations that are currently in place in the Auditor’s office. Yes, she will make her own decisions.
Yes, I am sure there will be changes she will want to implement. Yes, she is the common sense vote for Pickaway County Auditor.
I encourage you to get out and vote on November 8th. Vote for Marsha Few, Pickaway County Auditor.
Melissa A. Betz
Pickaway County Auditor
