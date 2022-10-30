Cast Ballots for Few

Recently, many Pickaway County residents received a letter from Brad Washburn regarding his campaign for Auditor. In this letter he stated, “When you have one elected official and one administrative staff occupy an office for decades, there is a notion to do things that are best for them.”
I am curious to know what it is exactly that Mr. Washburn is referencing when he says this. He does not go on to list any specific examples of wrongdoing, just makes a broad and wildly inaccurate statement.
Why does Mr. Washburn take issue with Melissa Betz’s and Marsha Few’s years of service? He does not seem to take that same issue with those endorsing him also being decades-long, career politicians. It is almost as if he only takes issue when it best suits his interests.
Keith Faber: Ohio House of Representatives, 2001-2007; Ohio Senate, 2007-2016; he was term-limited in the Senate and returned to the House from 2017-2019; State Auditor, 2019-present. 21 years in politics.
Robert Sprague: Ohio House of Representatives, 2011-2018; State Treasurer, 2019-present. 11 years in politics.
Brian Stewart: Ashville City Council, 2009-2012; County Commissioner, 2012-2020; Ohio House of Representatives, 2020-present. 13 years in politics.
Gary Scherer: Ohio House of Representatives, 2012-2020; County Commissioner, 2021-present. 10 years in politics.
Bob Peterson: Ohio House of Representatives, 2011-2012; appointed to the Ohio Senate 2012-present. 11 years in politics.
Harold Henson: County Commissioner 2013-present. 9 years in politics.
Jay Wippel: County Commissioner 2006-present. 16 years in politics.
Ellery Elick: County Treasurer 2003-present. 19 years in politics.
Does Mr. Washburn really have an issue with how long Melissa Betz and Marsha Few have served the citizens of Pickaway County? Or does his issue lie solely with their political affiliation?
I encourage all Pickaway County voters to join me in casting their ballots for Marsha Few, the candidate endorsed by current Auditor Melissa Betz, this November.
Sarah Few
Stoutsville
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.