Charter offers more stable form of government

To the Editor,
The headline and the article that followed in Thursday’s July 14, 2022 Herald is another reason to vote Yes for the proposed Charter for the Citizens of Circleville. The article was confused and confusing.
The Law Director recommended to the Council Clerk that a meeting, a forum to answer questions from the citizenry about the proposed Charter, scheduled for that evening not be held in a city building. I assume what prompted this was an email sent by the Mayor.
It seems the Mayor, in an email, said he and several residents are “concerned about the July 2, mailing of the proposed charter to Circleville registered voters”.
The article says the Mayor claims the document mailed was not the document that was approved by council and quotes him, ”The proposed charter that was approved by ordinance should have led with the preamble.” The charter I received in the mail did lead with the preamble on page 4.
Before that there was an introduction by the Charter Commission, some explanation of what a charter consists of and why have a charter, a Summary of Charter Articles, a Mission Statement and a Certificate signed by all the members of the Charter Commission. The mailing clearly states “Read through this booklet to make an informed decision…” Would it have been better to simply mail the charter with no explanation?
Another objection of the Mayor and several residents; the front and back cover of the mailing have the words “Charting Our Future” on a logo for the Circleville City Charter. He goes on to say the yard signs promoting the Charter say they were paid for by “Charting Our Future” which is evidently a PAC (Political Action Committee). However that statement is on the signs not in the mailing.
The entire charter issue, the establishment of the commission, the drafting of a new charter, the passing of the charter, the mailing of the booklet containing the charter, etc., is a city initiative by ordinance from the City Council.
The implication and objection seems to be that the tax payers paid for a mailing that contains promotion by a PAC. The “proof” is that the name of the PAC is on the logo.
I assume that City Council would promote the ordinances that they pass. These objections seem trivial and contrived to me and no reason to call for the removal of the charter from the ballot.
Are there any substantive or other unsaid reasons for removing the charter from the ballot?
The charter would eliminate unilateral decision making, the influence of a few unnamed residents, and provide for professional management under the oversight of city council members elected with four-year staggered terms for continuity, among other advantages.
In short, the charter offers a more stable form of government and provision for all citizens to have a voice.
Paul J. Hang
Circleville