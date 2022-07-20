To the Editor:
On August 2, 2022 you are being asked to consider changing from being a statutory city to becoming a charter city by adopting a city charter.
As a professional local government administrator, I have worked in both forms of government in Ohio, and while there are benefits to both, a city charter offers numerous advantages to citizens.
The question you will need to answer is which form is best for the City of Circleville.
The charter is a “mini constitution” between residents and municipal government that establishes its basic operating structure while providing the residents (electors) with greater decision-making power on local matters.
A typical municipal charter includes a periodic review by the citizens to allow for ongoing updates based on the changing needs of the community over time. Any proposed change in the charter would ultimately require a majority approval by voters.
This insulates the city from certain decisions made at the state level and gives residents the power to decide if the change is necessary.
An important benefit of a charter form of government that is often overlooked is Home Rule authority, which is provided for in Ohio’s Constitution. Home Rule serves as an important vehicle for communities who are seeking local solutions to local issues and problems.
The voter-established Circleville Charter Commission is recommending this change in an effort to bring an experienced and knowledgeable professional manager to run the day to operations of the City based on accepted management practices.
This form, known as the “Council-Manager” form, is the most common form of government in the United States for cities the size of Circleville and is found in many of central Ohio’s premier suburban and rural communities including Delaware and Marysville.
The professional manager should be a member of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).
Members of ICMA subscribe to a Code of Ethics (https://icma.org/icma-code-ethics) outlined in twelve tenets to ensure professionalism and public faith in the local governments they serve.
A professional manager also brings experience in local government administration that newly elected officials take time to acquire. Some of these skills include grant writing, contract negotiations and management, capital planning, and budgeting.
At a time when all levels of government struggle to identify qualified candidates for key roles, a professional manager may be hired from outside of the organization and city. The professional manager ensures the entire administration is a team pulling the organization in the same direction.
I encourage you to become informed about the decision you are about to make on August 2nd to enhance the ability of your city government to better serve its citizens. The charter municipalities with professional managers in Ohio and throughout the country are consistently high performing organizations.
As previously stated, I have experience in both forms of government and I can say with confidence that the charter cities for whom I have worked routinely exceed expectations and perform at a superior level.
Robert Fowler is president of the Ohio City/County Management Association.