Conservative Republican Brad Washburn will make an outstanding Pickaway County Auditor who will serve the hard-working property owners, taxpayers, farmers, business owners and local governmental agencies with professionalism, kindness, accuracy and skilled efficiency!
As the current chairman of the Pickaway County Republican Party, I am singularly honored and proud to endorse and support Mr. Washburn for the office of Pickaway County Auditor. The Republican Party stands for the responsible use and careful oversight of taxpayer dollars at all levels of government and in all governmental departments.
Brad Washburn believes in those same conservative principles! Along with the entire Republican Party, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber is also proud to endorse Brad Washburn for Pickaway County Auditor.
Brad Washburn has the requisite financial, business, banking, technological and customer service experience to serve as Pickaway County’s next Auditor. He has the professional skills and experience necessary to compile the county budget, accurately assess all county real estate and personal property for taxation purposes and be the financial advisor and tax consultant for all of Pickaway County and its Townships/Municipalities.
Mr. Washburn will be an excellent member of both the County Budget Commission and Board of Revision where he will work in concert with our County Treasurer and the Board of Commissioners to serve the taxpayers of Pickaway County.
As our next Pickaway County Auditor, Brad Washburn will provide friendly customer service and help return hard-working taxpayer dollars to the general fund.
Please join me by responsibly exercising you right to vote on November 8 and VOTE Brad Washburn (R) to be Pickaway County Auditor!
Mike Whitten
Circleville
