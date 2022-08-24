featured Letter: Circleville H2O tastes terrible Aug 24, 2022 Aug 24, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the Editor,We moved to Circleville in March of this year.The water is the worst I have ever had. We, have lived in several places and never had water like this. The iron and calcium is awful with a softener. It is hard to keep clean.The taste is awful. I expected better, from a town of this size.Roger CathelCircleville Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Circleville H2o Calcium Inorganic Chemistry Softener Iron Taste Year Letter Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Barthelmas fields named after longtime soccer volunteer Missing woman found dead Tuesday morning IOOF Building gets new lease on life Zane Trace defeats Logan Elm Council discusses Corwin street property; hears from several residents Trending Recipes