Letter to the Editor: Reasons to oppose Chipmunk Solar Project

Editor's Note: Pickaway County Citizens Against Industrial Solar on Farmland Board of Directors submitted this letter to the Ohio Power Siting Board and to the Circleville Herald as a letter to the editor.
Dear Ohio Power Siting Board,
We are writing on behalf of a non-profit group opposing the Chipmunk Solar Project. We believe the project has stalled out as the project developers decide whether or not to move forward with the project.
Our understanding is that the company has not paid the application fee yet. And so, this letter is intended to reach not only the OPSB, but also to allow project developers at EDF Renewables to consider the project from our perspective.
In a recent interview, EDF Renewables released a statement that they “would not develop a project without the support of the local community”.
We would like to pass along the facts regarding the public sentiment in our community.
• One thousand people have signed a petition against the Chipmunk Solar Project
• Pickaway County Citizens (non-profit group) has hundreds of members
• Nearly all adjacent landowners have joined our group
• Every single one of the (non-ad hoc) township trustees and county commissioners have signed a resolution against the project
• Many letters of opposition have been written, including Westfall Board of Education members and Senator Peterson
• Williamsport Council has signed a resolution against the project
• The Pickaway County Fire Chief’s Association has released a formal statement that they are strongly opposed to all current and proposed solar development within Pickaway county.
• Our county has a billboard sign opposing industrial solar, eight-4’x8’ banners in the Chipmunk project area, 500 yard signs in the project area. How long do we need to keep this up?
It is not reasonable to say that EDF would be welcome here. The company likes to claim public support for the project because of biased polling done outside of the project area and seemingly fictitious computer-generated letters. The idea that there is support for the project is just not true. The Chipmunk Solar Project is clearly an example of a project that was a poor choice of location. The project should not go forward.
In consideration of Westfall Local Schools:
Two years ago, our local school district passed a bond to allow for new construction and renovation of existing buildings. Residents voted overwhelmingly to voluntarily increase property taxes in a show of support for Westfall. Based on property valuation per student, Westfall already was in the top 15% of the wealthiest school districts in the state of Ohio. We do not need additional tax revenue. We already have one approved solar project in our district, the Atlanta Solar Project, that is due to start construction soon.
In regard of EDF Renewables:
A quick search will lead you to some concerning financial information about EDF. But do not interpret this subject as judgement on our part, much less, would be up to us to decide whether they are a credible/worthy corporation to entrust with an industrial solar project in our community. To be clear, we don’t want another solar project here, regardless of their financials. It’s just a coincidence that EDF happens to be debt-laden and at risk for bankruptcy (without nationalization by France).
And so, it seems plausible that we could face a significant risk, just as France did when EDF grossly miscalculated the cost of decommissioning nuclear reactors. Would it not be concerning that decommissioning of solar panels could also be miscalculated?
What is happening now? What is EDF doing? We know they haven’t paid the application fee yet. We know they are difficult to contact. They keep putting new people on the project, as if it will make a difference. How are we to have confidence that they will keep their promises?
The project developer that built the most trust from us was Jacob Salisbury. He was straight forward and honest. He told us that if the county commissioners oppose the project, then it is “dead in the water”. Unfortunately, Jacob is: ”No longer with” the company. He was a little too honest.
Right now, the company that promises millions of dollars in tax revenue to our school hasn’t yet even paid the application fee. What are we to speculate? Are they trying to sell the project to another company? Are they still working on “good neighbor” agreements? Are they waiting for new OPSB members to be appointed?
In consideration of “good neighbor” agreements:
Maybe EDF could purchase support for the project? The concept of a “good neighbor” agreement was new to most of us. Perhaps it is used more in the business world. But for a small, rural community, we’ve had to become familiar with this practice.
We understand that adjacent property owners to the proposed project might be offered money in exchange for signing a non-disclosure contract. But what is the money for exactly? EDF claims that there is little to no effect on neighboring properties and property values. In other words, they would be paying people just to keep quiet, to not contest the project. But that doesn’t sound ethical.
Are they not truly compensating people for dealing with the nuisance during construction, the loss of agricultural jobs in our area, a loss of property value, etc.? Based on the reports from other solar projects, we can clearly see there are negative effects to neighbors in the project area.
This technical point is easy to gloss-over, as if all is fair in business. Please allow the solar companies to explain the practice of “good neighbor” agreements. Are they:
1.) Acknowledging negative effects to the community and realizing that they need to compensate people for the loss/change, or……
2.) Are they paying people in order to change their behavior (to not contest the project)?
This applies to all solar companies, not just EDF. Help us understand the flow of money. What is the purpose of this transaction? Are you 1.) compensating for a loss, or 2.) paying people to change their behavior (i.e. bribing them)?
With the Chipmunk project seemingly at a standstill, we wanted to reach out to the OPSB as a group of like-minded individuals. How do you think it feels from our perspective? How long can they hold us hostage as they drag their feet in payment of their application fee.
Every day we drive our kids to school functions and see all the signs opposing industrial solar. We’re all on the same page regarding solar in our community and it will not change. It feels as if the future of this community and its residents is hanging in the balance, and we are left to simply wait. It’s excruciating.
This is not a good place to be for anyone’s mental health and it certainly isn’t a good place for EDF’s reputation as a company. Do they really want to force their way in where they are clearly not wanted?
We are hopeful to get some answers soon from EDF….
Sincerely,
Pickaway County Citizens Against Industrial Solar on Farmland Board of Directors:
Steve Garner, president
Kay Swaney, secretary
Andrea Williams, treasurer
Tim Daniel
Kimberly Matteo
Jeffery Short