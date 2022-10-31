As the elections draws closer, I felt a very strong urge to write my first Letter to the Editor.
If you travel anywhere throughout the county, I know you have seen a hot pink sign in someone’s yard, possibly even in your neighbors’. That is because people across all political affiliations know and support Marsha Few. Like many other Pickaway County residents, I’ve known Marsha most of my life.
From a very young age, I have been best friends with her daughter. Marsha has always been there for her daughter and her friends, her family, members of her church community, and those throughout the county with whom she has built relationships.
Through being a bowling coach, a 4-H advisor, an avid supporter of the Pickaway County Fair and Logan Elm Schools, Marsha has always found ways to devote her time to the community. I was fortunate enough to have had Marsha as one of my coaches during my high school years, and now my little sister gets to have similar experiences with Marsha, as she is her 4-H advisor.
Pickaway County needs someone like Marsha Few running the Auditor’s Office. She is a role model in the community and her 21 years of experience in the Office is what we need — it is imperative we have someone who understands how the office functions and understands that the job of the Auditor is not to set the budgets for other county agencies and understands the Office is required to follow the Ohio Revised Code for procedures.
We need someone who knows our community and our needs, not someone who is a stranger to many.
Sarah Peters
Circleville
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.