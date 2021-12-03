Dear Editor,
17th annual Mound Street churches' food drive
During this season of Thanksgiving and gift giving, we should take time to give thanks for our many blessings. Not everyone is so fortunate.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., we can all share in the true spirit of Christmas by dropping off non-perishable food items, cash or checks made payable to the Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry in front of any of the four churches on Mound Street in Circleville.
One in five children in Pickaway County is food insecure. Many senior citizens and veterans also struggle to obtain enough food to remain active and healthy.
There's an old proverb that states, "When there is plenty of food on the table, there are many problems to be discussed. When there is no food on the table, there is only one problem to be discussed."
Please open your hearts and your pantries and give generously. Any non-perishable food item would be appreciated. Items that are especially needed include canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned meats, canned soups with meat, canned pasta with meat, boxed dinners, rice, dried beans, pasta, and peanut butter and jelly.
Cleaning and personal products such as soap, detergent, paper towels, and toilet paper also would be appreciated.
Sam Wilson
Circleville