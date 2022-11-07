Women's Club Salutes Veterans

The GFWC Circleville Junior Women’s Club is inviting the community to remember and honor the veterans and military men and women this weekend.
The club members have placed tables in local establishments to bring awareness to the military tribute that began over 35 years ago. A single table is set in the dining halls of Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force as a reminder to honor those who did not return.
The club has brought this visual to Veterans Day weekend to celebrate the many men and women that have served and are serving to protect us and our families. Please visit Watt Street Tavern, Gibby’s, Bob Evans, Eagles #685, and the Pickaway County Library. Check out the displays and read the information.
The club has also donated the book “America’s White Table” by Margot Theis Raven to the PC Library to help educate families and children on the depth of sacrifice that members of the Armed Forces give to defend freedom. Whether it is called Missing Man’s Table, Fallen Comrade Table or America’s White Table, these symbols are shared and explained for all to understand.
Join the members of the club as we salute and applauded all service men and women this Veterans Day.
Lisa Hedrick
GFWC Circleville Junior Women’s Club
