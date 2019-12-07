The American Association of University Women met at the Pickaway County Library on Nov. 19.
Co-President Alic Harker welcomes members and guest, Rhonda Ebert. Dinner was served by PBJ. Bret Rhoads spoke on the immigration program that brings Mexican men into the county to work in the field growing and harvesting crops for Rhoads Market, Walmart and Meijer.
Penelope LaRock shared that a Pixar movie has been made based on her book, Nikki’s Story. It concerns horse therapy for children with special needs. She was been nominated for an award at the Equus Film and Arts Festival that was held in Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Dec. 5-8. All 34 second-grade classrooms in Pickaway County received a copy.
Jean Droste reported to the Matriots, a pact that has been formed from the Me Too movement. They will hold a reception to celebrate their progress and introduce some of the candidates they supported. It was held at the Columbus Museum of Art on Dec. 4. The Women who Care group met at Cook’s Creek on Nov. 14. The first donation by 128 women of $12,800 was given to the Yamarick Family Fund in honor of Doris Yamarick. Future meeting will be held on March 12 and Nov. 12, 2020.
Mayor McIlroy hosted a Town Hall meeting on Nov. 25 at Circleville High School. It was an open-discussion to speak about the problem of homelessness in Circleville.
AAUW members will volunteer at the Community Kitchen at the Presbyterian Church on Jan. 15. Alice Harker is chairman and requests workers, as well as bakers.
The Book Group will meet at the home of Jane Poulson on Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m. They will discuss “We Fed an Island,” by Jose Andres. The author helped feed the people of Puerto Rico following the hurricane.
AAUW will be in recess until March 24. The Joint meeting will be held on Jan. 18 at the All Saints Lutheran Church in Worthington. The program will be on Age Friendly Communities. The local AAUW Board will meet on Jan. 18.