CIRCLEVILLE — The American Association of University Women met at the library on Oct. 22.
Jean Droste shared a video from the May 2019 Keyholder Event, sponsored by The Women’s Fund of Central Ohio.
The topic was Economic Empowerment and Leadership in Women. Aly Raisman, gymnastic champion, Brittany Packnett, founder of Campaign Zero, and Piper Parabo, Golden Globe nominee, shared their insights and encouraged women to become better leaders in their communities. Women were granted the right to vote 100 years ago. There are still goals to achieve for women.
Dinner was served by PBJ. Co-President, Alice Harker presided over the business meeting. Penelope LaRock shared her new children’s book entitled “Nikki’s Story.” It was written to help handicapped children deal with their problems. It highlights a group of horses who identify their problems, figure out a solution and implement it. As Cultural Diversity Chairman, she reported that Oct. 16 was International Pronoun Day. LGBTQ individuals describe themselves with new pronouns they feel reflect who they are, rather than the traditional male and female categories.
Debby Stein, Public Policy Chairman, encouraged members to watch the Two Minute Activist on the AAUW website. She will lead a public policy focus group this winter. The Book Group will meet at the home of Jane Poulson on Nov. 12 at 10:30 a.m. They will discuss “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles.
There will be a Central Ohio AAUW meeting in Worthington on Oct. 26 at All Saints Lutheran Church. The program, “White House Ghosts,” will be presented by Jeri Diehl Cusack.
The next AAUW branch meeting will be on Nov. 19 at the library. The program will be on local immigration impact by Rhoads Market.