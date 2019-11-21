CIRCLEVILLE — This winter, the American Red Cross is urging people to give blood and be the lifeline patients need. The Red Cross urges donors of all blood types to give blood now to help keep the blood supply stable during the holidays.
Blood donations often decline from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. Red Cross must collect about 13,000 blood donations every day for patients in need. There aren’t enough people donating blood to help people in need.
Do you know someone who has never donated before? Please encourage them to make an appointment.
Below are the blood drives that are open to the public in December.
• Pickaway County District Library — Koch meeting room; all donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card, via email
Tuesday, Dec. 3 — 12-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary
• UMC Williamsport Community — American Legion Hall; all donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card, via email
Thursday, Dec. 5 — 1-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: UMCWilliamsport
• AMVETS Post 2256 — Circleville; all donors will receive a $10 Walmart gift card and a free long sleeve Red Cross t-shirt
Sunday, Dec. 22 — 12-5 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256