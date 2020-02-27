ASHVILLE — Brian Stewart announced the beginning of early voting in Ohio. Now through March 16, 2020, registered voters in Ohio have the opportunity to visit the polls and cast an early vote in the 2020 Primary Election.
“I do not take the right to vote lightly,” said Stewart. “Brave men and women fight for our country every single day to protect our freedoms and liberties, which are too often taken for granted. The good people of the 78th House District should exercise those freedoms and liberties and vote this March.”
Ohio’s 78th House District encompasses Hocking and Morgan counties and portions of Athens, Fairfield, Muskingum and Pickaway Counties.
For more information regarding early voting in the 78th House District, visit the corresponding Board of Elections website for the county you reside in or call the respective phone number.
If you are a Hocking County resident, visit https://www.boe.ohio.gov/hocking/election-info/early-voting-hours/ or call (740) 380-8683.
If you are a Morgan County resident, visit https://www.morgancounty-oh.gov/boe_cal.html or call (740) 962-3116.
If you are an Athens County resident, visit https://www.boe.ohio.gov/athens/ or call (740) 592-3201.
If you are a Fairfield County resident, visit https://www.fairfieldelections.com or call (740) 652-7000.
If you are a Muskingum County resident, visit https://www.muskingumcountyoh.gov/Agencies/Board-Of-Elections/ or call (740) 455-7120.
If you are a Pickaway County resident, visit https://lookup.boe.ohio.gov/files/pickaway/custom/Election_hours.pdf or call (740) 474-1100.