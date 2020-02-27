Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Windy with snow showers this morning. High 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.