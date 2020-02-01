CARROLL —Christi Bachman, an agricultural teacher at Bloom Carroll High School in Carroll, is one of 10 finalists in Ohio for Ag Educator of the Year through Nationwide’s Golden Owl Award.
This award recognizes the tremendous contributions of agricultural teachers in California, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio and Pennsylvania in preparing the next generation of young people for successful careers in agriculture.
Nominations for Bachman described her dedication to her students as well as the growth and success of the agricultural education department in the school district. One nominator wrote that Bachman, “relishes in the fact that she is an educator by choice, not by chance, and spends each day selflessly dedicated to the betterment of young people.”
Across the five states, 32 finalists will be presented with a $500 cash prize and entered into a final selection stage for the chance to be selected as their state’s Ag Educator of the Year. In spring 2020, one finalist from each state will be chosen as the grand-prize winner and will receive the designation of Ag Educator of the Year, a $3,000 Nationwide-funded cash award designed to support continued education efforts, and the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy.
“Farming is in our roots at Nationwide and we’re proud to recognize teachers for their dedication to educating the next generation of agricultural leaders,” said Brad Liggett, president of Agribusiness at Nationwide. “These talented individuals have a tremendous impact on the students and communities they serve. The nominations highlight the passion and inspiration they impart on their students, fellow teachers and community members.”
To learn more about the Golden Owl Award, visit www.GoldenOwlAward.com.