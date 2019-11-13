LOGAN — Changes are being made to Ohio driver’s licenses and it may impact many Ohioans who are a fan of traveling.
Beginning October 2020, a federally compliant form of identification will be required to fly commercially or to access federal facilities or military bases. The new licenses, or DL-ID’s, will meet all national traveling security requirements. On that October date, standard driver’s licenses will no longer be an acceptable way to travel by air.
Going forward, TSA will require a federally compliant driver’s license, identification card or another acceptable form of identification such as a U.S. passport or military ID to fly within the United States.
Lindsey Bohrer, assistant director of communications at the Ohio Department of Public Safety, said this change stems from the Federal Real ID Act of 2005, which Congress passed following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
These strengthened federal requirements are said to help prevent identity theft along with fraud and are promised to provide a number of enhanced security features. The new ID’s are marked with a black star in the right-hand corner.
Those who wish to obtain one of the new licenses can go to their local Bureau of Motor Vehicles and provide their name and date of birth, social security number and two additional documents providing residential address, which could be found on a utility bill or bank statement.
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles encourages the public to consider renewing early if they want to have a driver’s license or identification card that is federally compliant. If you want to be able to use your DL-ID to board a plane after Oct. 1, 2020, it is advised to renew early.
According to the Transportation Security Administration, these are the different types of identification that a person 18 years or older can still show at an airport in order to travel:
• U.S. passport
• U.S. passport card
• Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler cards
• U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents
• Permanent resident card
• Border crossing card
• State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License
• Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID
• HSPD-12 PIV card
• Foreign government-issued passport
• Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card
• Transportation worker identification credential
• U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)
• U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential
For more information about the change visit the Bureau of motor vehicles in Circleville, 141 W. Main St., #200; 740-474-2034.
John Stran is a reporter for The Logan Daily News