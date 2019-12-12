CIRCLEVILLE — The Presbyterian Women have been busy in the kitchen, mixing, baking and decorating dozens and dozens of cookies and confections as they prepare for the 29th annual Cookie Walk.
The event is Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. until they are gone in Campbell Hall at the Presbyterian Church, 134 East Mound Street. In past years the cookies disappear quickly, so the ladies suggest arrive early for the best selection.
Along with the very popular Santa cookie, some of the other varieties include: almond glazed, orange marmalade, sugar wreath cookie, candy cane thumbprints, lemon wafers, fruit cake, Russian tea cakes, and the Texas Christmas cookie. Proceeds from the event go into the Kitchen Fund for the Community Kitchen.
It helps keep equipment functioning in the kitchen. The Community Kitchen is open from 5 to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the church.