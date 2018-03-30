The Derby Garden Club met recently for its March meeting at the Derby UM Church. Master Gardeners of the club Pat Sarosi and Vickie Lamb presented the program, Beautiful Bulbs. They described the difference between bulbs as something that can be divided into layers, like onions or lilies and tubers as short, thickened portion of an underground stem, like a dahlia. Both bulbs and tubers do basically the same thing; store food for the plant for energy to produce. It’s best if the bulbs and tubers are dug up after their growing season and stored away for replanting the next year. The array of such plants can include dahlias, anemone, Peruvian daffodils and allium among others. Several lucky club members won the various bulbs, tubers and corms they discussed.
Martha Jo Buller highlighted almost 24 new varieties of flowers and vegetables for 2018, according to the Burpee Seed Compamy. Some interesting ones are: Tomato, “Atlas Hybrid”-first ever beefsteak tomato in a compact plant; nice for porches and decks; Cucumber, “Bragger Hybrid”-bountiful, adaptable and versatile plant that yields 65-70 per plant-crunchy and easy to grow; and Zinnia, “Forecast”-blooms endlessly, is long lasting and is mildew resistant. Color range is purple, orange, salmon, yellow or cream.
The club decided to sponsor a flower show on July 21 at the township building in Derby. The annual spring fund raiser will be selling $25 gift certificates for Scioto Blooms Greenhouse, 13071 Walker Rd., near Commercial Point. Anyone interested is asked to call a club member to purchase one. The club will have its annual plant sale on Friday, May 4 during the Clark’s Lake Garage Sale Days.
The next meeting the club will celebrate its anniversary at the 61st annual Founder’s Day Banquet at 6:30 p.m., on April 10 at Ann & Tony’s in West Jefferson. For further information call 614-877-4214.
Refreshments for the meeting were prepared by Mary Distelhorst, Jayne Young and Deb Paige.