LANCASTER — FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. will hold its annual Cookie Walk and Crafts fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 7 to benefit the FAIRHOPE Hospice Memorial Fund.
Community members are encouraged to come early to do their holiday shopping at the event.
“At FAIRHOPE, we accept all patients regardless of their ability to pay,” said Denise Bauer, FAIRHOPE President/CEO. “When you shop at our annual Cookie Walk, your payment goes directly into our Memorial Fund, which allow us to bring hospice care and comfort to families in need. We can’t make a difference without your support.”
The Cookie Walk and Crafts event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 134 N. Broad St. in Lancaster. Items available at the event range from handmade crafts to homemade baked goods, such as pies, cakes, breads and fudge.
FAIRHOPE is currently accepting donations of baked goods or crafts. If you wish to donate, please contact Twylia Summers at 740-475-0657 or tsummers@fairhopehospice.org.
To learn more about FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care, visit www.fairhopehospice.org, or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FairhopeHospice.