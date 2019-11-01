LOGAN — This Saturday, Nov. 2, marks the 36th annual Arts and Craft Show in the old Green Elementary School now known as Hocking Valley Industries located at 15663 state Route 595.
The 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. event will be full of wooden, metal, knitted, quilted and sewed crafts. There will be an autographed Anthony Gonzalez Ohio State University jersey available during the pre-sale raffle.
The craft show is held twice a year; the fall show is always the first Saturday of November and the spring show is always before Easter. For 26 years the fall show was run by the old Green Elementary School, but the last 10 years have been under the control of the Kalklosch family. The spring show was started by the Kalklosch family seven years ago.
Jim Kalklosch said they use these craft shows to raise money for his family’s scholarship fund that they give to Logan Hocking School District seniors. The two scholarships that are in the Kalklosh’s name are the Dorothy Hartman Kalklosch and Arthur (Art) Kalklosch scholarship — Jim’s parents.
His mom’s scholarship was formed 23 years ago. She was in her 15th year as a school board member when she passed away of pancreatic cancer. Because Jim and his wife both taught at and attended the high school and his mom was a board member, they thought that the scholarship should go to a Logan High School student.
To qualify for the Dorothy Hartman Kalklosch Scholarship, the student must be pursuing a profession that is geared toward helping others in honor of the scholarship’s namesake who Jim said was known as a school board member who was constantly helping others.
The scholarship named after his father was started 16 years ago. The Arthur Kalklosch Scholarship is awarded to any student pursuing any type of agricultural degree in honor of Art who was a farmer.
Students who earn the award usually receive $500 each. Last year Kalklosch stated that they presented $5,500 in scholarship money. Overall, they have presented 120 scholarships and all together have awarded over $60,000 to students. Money is raised at the event through food, a donation jar and candy bar sales.
The students receive Dorothy’s scholarship on spring scholarship night presentations. Art’s is given at the FFA banquet program in the spring.
The location of this year’s event is making the craft show come full circle because this is where the event started when it was formally known as the Green School Craft Show. The Developmental Disabilities Board now owns the former school and had the building available and was willing to have the craft show there once again.
Every fall, Kalklosch said the event has about 40 vendors that show their artistic abilities to the roughly 400 people who attend. He credits the shows continued success to a community who cares about raising money for students and to people's love for handmade items.
"The show comes along right before the holidays so people like to buy gifts for their family and friends," explained Kalklosch.
For this year’s show, five gift baskets donated by the Logan High School Class of 1969 will also be available for pre-sale raffle. The themes of these baskets include a holiday baking basket, fall basket, winter basket with Christmas items, game night basket and a spa basket with an hour massage.
The last of the resale raffle items include a 2019 silver eagle, porcelain Elvis doll and a $50 gift certificate to the Appalachian Craft Mall. They have raised over $500 for this year's 50/50 raffle so far. There will also be hourly door prizes and special prizes will be awarded to every hundredth person in attendance.
Doree Ireton and Hali Mosack are taking care of concession stand, which will offer sandwiches, drinks and baked goods and Students from Key Club, National Honors Society, FFA and former student recipients will be there to help with raising money for the scholarship.
For more information about this year’s craft show, contact Jim Kalklosch at 740-607-4086.
* * *
John Stran is a reporter for The Logan Daily News