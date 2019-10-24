CIRCLEVILLE — It has been five months since the passing of Doris Yamarick. Yamarick was well known in Circleville as a community volunteer and a fierce advocate for women and the causes that she believed in.
One of her greatest achievements was the creation of Pickaway County’s first women’s shelter. Through a generous donation made by her longtime friend, Shirley Bowser, a new endowment has been established to honor her legacy and support Haven House of Pickaway County.
The endowment will be managed by The Columbus Foundation. The Doris Yamarick Empowerment Fund will be used to support the development of child care opportunities for the women at Haven House.
“Doris was not only instrumental in the creation of Haven House, but she served on our board. When her term of service was over, she continued to find board members that she felt would provide the most benefit for the agency,” said Lisa Johnson, Executive Director at Haven House.
“She was a driving force in our Capital Campaign and served as the co-chair, bringing funding in from many sources, with her drive and determination to help Haven House to become more than just a safe place to stay, but to be a place where victims of domestic violence find support and resources to help them become empowered," Johnson added.
Yamarick believed in the power of women working together. This fund will serve as an example of the collaboration of women.
“Doris was a dear friend and I want her contributions to our community to be remembered. Her legacy is about helping women,” said Shirley Bowser.
Current Board President Allan Helber noted that this fund will impact women for generations and will leave a lasting impact on those who participate. We hope to make her proud of the inspiration she has given for women supporting women.
Haven House of Pickaway County, Inc. is a domestic violence and homeless shelter. They strive to empower survivors of domestic violence by providing advocacy, shelter, support and safety planning. They also provide shelter for women and children who are homeless. All of their services are free and confidential.
For more information, visit https://www.havenhouse1180.com.