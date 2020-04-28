Maybe it was the cowboy hat; maybe it was the big, soulful eyes.
Regardless, Fidget, of Circleville, received the most votes in APG Media’s “Leader of the Pack” contest.
Fidget was born at the Circle Area Humane Society, the runt of his litter. Sure, he took a little extra time and attention to thrive. But now he’s reportedly “spoiled rotten.” When he’s not wearing cowboy hats, you may find him sleeping with his tongue out.
“He loves other dogs,” Fidget’s owner Christine Roan said. “He is a blessing and a cherished family member.”
Fidget and family took home the grand prize of $200. This pup wasn’t the sole pet recognized in the Leader of the Pack contest, though.
Second place went to Smoak, of Laurelville, a blue shepherd. Smoak’s owner submitted a puppy photo to our competition, but noted Smoak is now a big girl. Smoak’s icy blue eyes and fluffy coat brought a winning title home.
A young contestant snagged third place. Buddy, of Athens, was three months old at the time of submission. His passions include squeaky toys and biting his brothers’ tails, hanging on as they drag him around the floor.
“Buddy is the best and smartest ol’ pup you’ll ever find,” his owner reported.
The fun competition pitted dogs versus cats, birds versus fish, lizards versus rabbits... Heck, turtles even faced off with other pets. Readers had the chance to register and submit their favorite pet photo from March 23 to April 2 for the Leader of the Pack photo contest.
On April 3, the first round of voting began. Those with the most votes by April 9 moved on to the second round, which took place from April 10-16. Those with the most votes then moved on to the final round, which took place from April 17-23. Final round contenders, aside from our winners, were Joey the bulldog, Vinny with the goofy grin and Pancake the cat.
Winners were determined by public vote.
The contest was sponsored by McCormick’s Extermination, Carpet One Floor and Moore, T.McKee Company, LLC, Pet Valu, Autotech Service Center, Walmart, Friendly Paws Pet Supplies and Grooming, Vallery Ford, Ciro Italian Kitchen and Bar and Country Crust Bakery.