Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.