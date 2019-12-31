CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Library offers events for January 2020:
Youth Activities, Main Library, Circleville:
Preschool Storytime — Mondays, 10:30 a.m.
Preschool Storytime — Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Early Intervention Community Play Group (birth to 3) — Tuesdays, 1 and 5 p.m.
Baby/Toddler Storytime — Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Preschool Storytime — Thursday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m.
Kids Club — Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Three Color Challenge: Jan. 2
Snow Much Fun: Jan. 9
Movie Night: Wonder Park, rated PG: Jan. 16, at 6 p.m.
Let’s Get Popping: Jan. 23
Game Night: Jan. 30
Tree Silhouette Craft: Saturday, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m.
Aurora Borealis Craft: Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m.
Adult and teen activities, Main Library, Circleville:
Blood Drive — Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 12-6 p.m., please register with the American Red Cross online or at 800-733-2767
Crafternoon for Adults and Teens: Piece of My Heart Wreath — Saturday, Jan. 11, 3 p.m.
Winter Reading Challenge for Adults — Jan. 15 thru March 15, sign up online or at Main Library
Movie Matinee — The Upside, rated PG-13, Thursday, Jan. 16, 1:30 p.m.
Movie Night — Wonder Park, rated PG, Thursday, Jan. 16, 6 p.m.
Civil Rights and Pickaway County — Monday, Jan. 20, 6 p.m.
Book Club: Discussing “Everything Here is Beautiful” by Mira Lee, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 7 PM
Teen Event: Chinese New Year Celebration — Thursday, Jan. 23, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Escape Room: The Missing Civil War Spy — Saturday, Jan. 25, appointments required online or at 740-477-1644 x 227
Linked Evils: Human Trafficking and Drugs — Monday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m.
Events at Younkin Branch Library, Ashville
Preschool Storytime — Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Movie Matinee: Abominable, rated PG — Saturday, Jan. 11, 2:30 p.m.
Winter Reading Challenge for Adults — Jan. 15 thru March 15, sign up online or at Branch Library
Kids Craft — Saturday, Jan. 18, 2:30 p.m.
One-on-one Computer Instruction at Main Library: available by appointment. Call 740-477-1644 x 227.
The Bookmobile visits 30 stops around the county. Feel free to visit any location.